Sharjah: The sixth edition of Sharjah Ladies Run (SLR) brought together 1,300 women and girls from 44 nationalities.

Organised by Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC), the event coincided with International Women’s Day celebrations. It also witnessed 66 per cent of Emirati athletes from all seven emirates. They participated in 10km and 5km runs to express solidarity with the message of International Women’s Day.

The race saw another new feature, a special prize dedicated to the first three Emirati finishers in both competition categories.

The total prize money of Dh75,000, as well as medals and certificates were presented to the winners.

Khowla Al Serkal, director-general of SLC, said: “The sixth edition of the Sharjah Ladies Run is very special because for the first time we saw the inclusion of a new category to motivate Emirati ladies. While the Sharjah Ladies Run is aimed at women of all nationalities, age groups and backgrounds, we decided to create this new award category to inspire female citizens in the UAE, to make exercise a part of their daily lives.”