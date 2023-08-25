Dubai: As summer draws to a close and the kids head back to school, there is still plenty of time to explore everything the 26th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises has to offer.

Here’s a guide to the ultimate summer extravaganza filled with surprises, unmissable retail offers, diverse culinary delights and endless entertainment this Dubai Summer Surprises, running until September 3.

Family-oriented events, offers

Before the much loved festival comes to an end on September 3, the whole family can enjoy an exciting array of live entertainment and events, irresistible retail and hotel offers, and culinary adventures in this unique celebration of the summer season.

With the final days of the festival also including mega end-of-season bargains, huge entertainment spectacles and an unforgettable closing weekend, DSS is not to be missed.

Closing weekend

Block out your calendar for the DSS Closing Weekend from September 1 to September 3 with an incredible line up of big-name headline acts, final shopping sales and the last chance to get your hands on some amazing prizes.

Massar Egbari and Big Sam: The Agenda (September 1)

The Beat the Heat music festival will end its summer festival run with Egyptian rock band Massar Egbari and Big Sam, electrifying The Agenda’s stage on September 1 with their unique mix of oriental sounds, disco and funk.

Farhan Akhtar: Coca-Cola Arena (September 1)

Enjoy another exhilarating night of entertainment with the multi-faceted artist and Bollywood sensation, Farhan Akhtar who is heading to the Coca-Cola Arena on September 1 for his first arena concert in Dubai.

Davido: Coca-Cola Arena (September 2)

And, mark your calendar and get ready for an musical extravaganza on September 2, with charismatic Afropop sensation Davido setting the stage alight at the Coca-Cola Arena.

With over 2 billion streams globally, Davido’s music resonates worldwide, and his Timeless Tour promises an unforgettable fusion of African and Dubai cultures.

Jah Khalib: Coca-Cola Arena (September 3)

Following sold-out concerts worldwide, the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Jah Khalib takes centre stage at the Coca-Cola Arena on 3 September. With record-breaking hits “Leila,” “Medina,” and “Mamasista,” this concert promises an unforgettable experience for all.

“Room 13”: Dubai Trade Center Rashid Hall (September 1)

Embark on a hilarious and heartwarming journey with the Kuwaiti theatrical masterpiece, “Room 13” at Dubai Trade Center Rashid Hall on 1 September. Set against the backdrop of a small hotel room, this social comedy follows the escapades of two newlyweds who choose to spend their honeymoon in the peculiar Room 13. Unbeknownst to them, the room holds a unique history—a year prior, it was the dwelling of an elderly man afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease. His children, grappling with their own fears and family dynamics, entrusted the care of their father to a dedicated nurse, who became an unexpected companion in his final days. With a stellar cast led by the talented Ahmed Al-Aounan, Abdel Nasser Darwish, Sultan Al-Faraj, Hussein Al-Mahdi, Youssef Al-Hashash, Bashar Al-Jazzaf, Manal Al-Jarallah, Areej Al-Attar, and the esteemed artist Samah, this play promises an unforgettable theatre experience.

Modesh World: Halls 3 to 8, DWTC (until August 27)

Make the most of the fun indoor family edutainment experience Modesh World, taking place in Halls 3 to 8 at Dubai World Trade Centre, before doors close on 27 August.

Say hello to Modesh and Dana, go on thrilling rides, enjoy video and board games with Gamefy and Tabletop ME, and sample delicious treats at MELT, Modesh Cafe, as well as the many other F&B offerings. Try out all the other fun activities, workshops and events at Modesh World while you can this summer.

The Smurfs, Modesh and Dana: Ice Rink in Dubai Mall (until September 3)

Check out the fun collaboration between The Smurfs and Dubai’s beloved characters Modesh and Dana, on display at the Ice Rink in Dubai Mall. Make sure not to miss the opportunity to see the captivating 3D anamorphic billboards that vividly showcase their friendship, on display until September 3.

What’s more, Modsh and Dana have also partnered with the worldwide beauty brand Inglot, for an exciting exclusive collaboration. Makeup enthusiasts can visit the Inglot store at Dubai Hills Mall from 6pm onwards every day until September 3 to catch the ‘Playinn with Dana’ collaboration, and enjoy an exclusive makeover experience, with looks inspired by Modesh and Dana.

Until August 27, take part in the social media competition on the Inglot GCC Instagram page to win an exciting gift hamper and a chance of being featured on the page, simply by creating your own Modesh and Dana inspired makeover, and posting it while tagging the account. Anyone shopping at any Inglot stores in Dubai from 25 August to 3 September will also get an exclusive, personalised product with every purchase, that will be prepared for collection on 10 September.

Summer Restaurant Week (Until August 27)

Indulge in a gastronomic experience like no other with over 60 well-loved restaurants offering up amazing deals during Summer Restaurant Week.

Head over to www.summerrestaurantweek.com to discover the extensive lineup and book a table via Open Table with ease. Make the most of the last few days to explore this culinary offering with a wide variety of tastes and cuisines until August 27.

Joanne McNally: Live at The Agenda (September 2)

Get ready for a night of uproarious laughter as the renowned Irish stand-up comedian, Joanne McNally, returns to Dubai for an exclusive one-night gig at Live at The Agenda on 2 September. With her unique blend of wit, charm, and fearless honesty, Joanne is set to captivate audiences once again.

Final sales

DSS Beat the Clock (August 25 to 27)

Take full advantage of all the incredible sales happening during the summer season. Grab unbeatable offers at Rivoli, Rivoli EyeZone and Hour Choice with the DSS Beat the Clock with Rivoli Group promotion, available exclusively for three days, 25 to 27 August.

Shoppers can visit these stores at City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif and Mall of the Emirates during mall opening hours. What’s more, 35 winners will be selected to receive anywhere from Dh1,000 to Dh10,000 in prize vouchers, when shopping from watches and eyewear.

Blue Rewards (Until September 3)

For more rewards, dive into the ‘Unforgettable Summer with Blue.’ Spend Dh300 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall to enter the last two weekly draws for a chance to win one million Blue Rewards points until 3 September.

Shop, Drive & Live it Up: (Until September 3)

Take home a brand new Nissan X-TRAIL with the ‘Shop, Drive & Live it Up’ promotion taking place at participating DSMG community malls. Simply purchase items worth AED 200 at these malls to receive a golden ticket, and a chance to be one of the six lucky winners, until 3 September.

‘Save More Shop More’

Savvy shoppers can indulge in the ‘Save More Shop More’ promotion, boasting fantastic offers and exclusive deals at 1915 by Seddiqi & Sons stores in top shopping destinations across the city, such as BurJuman, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Mall and City Centre Mirdif, plus Guess boutiques at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and bargeman.

Spend Dh300 or more and use the SHARE wallet or scan your shopping receipts through the app to get the chance to become one of the five lucky DSS SHARE Millionaires, each winning the equivalent of Dh100,000 in SHARE points.

This offer is available across Majid Al Futtaim Malls - Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me‘aisem, and City Centre Al Shindagha. Download the SHARE app from Google Play and the Apple Store.

Kids go free:

AYA in Wafi City Mall: (Until August 31)

Don’t miss out on the last chance for an ultimate family adventure this summer with the final days of kids-go-free offers.

This August, the wonder continues at AYA in Wafi City Mall – an expansive immersive light and sound destination spanning an astonishing 3,700 square metres.

Dive into a realm of imagination across 12 themed zones, each offering a unique universe of interactive wonders.

The Museum of Illusions, Dubai

But that’s not all – the Museum of Illusions in Dubai invites you to step into a world of over 60 mind-boggling exhibits, optical illusions, and captivating immersive installations. Delve into a realm of deception and delight in the magic of seeing the world through fresh eyes, with the Kids Go Free offer.

Burj Khalifa (Until August 31)

Make your summer extraordinary by experiencing the iconic Burj Khalifa with your loved ones. With two paying adults, two children can soar to the skies for free, gazing in awe at the spectacular vistas from levels 124 and 125. But act fast, as this breathtaking offer only lasts until August 31.

Expo City Dubai, Madame Tussauds Museum, Museum of the Future

The excitement doesn’t stop there – immerse yourselves in action-packed fun at Xstrike, embrace the thrills at Woo-Hoo UAE, discover the wonders of Expo City Dubai, rub shoulders with your favourite stars at Madame Tussauds Museum, explore the limitless possibilities at the Museum of the Future, conquer the snowy slopes of Ski Dubai, and so much more.

The clock is ticking on these exclusive Kids Go Free offers, so make this summer one for the memory books with Dubai Summer Surprises.

Last-chance hotel offers (until September 3)

You can still unlock remarkable savings on your dream getaway as the Dubai Summer Surprises festival edges towards its grand finale on September 3, 2023.

Have you been longing for an unforgettable summer staycation? Look no further as Dubai’s finest hotels and resorts are rolling out the red carpet with exclusive deals that can’t be matched.

Dive into the turquoise waters of lavish pools, sink into the comfort of plush rooms, and savour the flavours of exquisite cuisines – all at a fraction of the cost.

Don’t forget, over 80 participating hotels are offering Kids Go Free deals that are simply too good to pass up. Check out the full list of offers on Visit Dubai.

Back-to-school perks

During the final weeks of Dubai Summer Surprises, the return of the Modesh Scholarship will illuminate the lives of fortunate students and their families across the emirate.

In its fourth consecutive year, the Modesh Scholarship offers an extraordinary opportunity for 15 winners to secure Dh20,000 each, dedicated to enriching their educational ventures.

Simply spend Dh200 or more at any of the participating Nakheel Malls, including Ibn Battuta and Circle Mall, or at the seven Nakheel Pavilions across International City, Discovery Garden, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Island, and Jumeirah Park. Present your receipts at the mall’s customer service desk to enter this life-changing initiative.

Jumbo raffle promo

There’s a range of back-to-school deals at Jumbo Electronics, where an incredible Back to School raffle promotion also awaits. Snap up electronics deals worth Dh1,000 and seize your chance to win a staggering Dh25,000 in school fees.

Additionally, one lucky shopper per day gets to take home one laptop by simply spending Dh1,000 or more on any electronic device from Jumbo.

EMAX GenZ offers (Unil September 15)

For savvy students and parents, the EMAX GenZ Student Privilege Card opens doors to exclusive prices on laptops and more until 15 September, with the added bonus of an Emax voucher for Dh100. Early birds will certainly appreciate these unbeatable Back to School rewards.

Pan Home

And that’s not all! Discover Pan Home’s captivating kids’ collection, showcasing an array of kid’s furniture and back-to-school essentials. With the added excitement of winning a scholarship worth Dh30,000 towards your child’s school fees, shopping in-store or online becomes a rewarding experience.

Avail jaw-dropping deals of up to 70 percent on all items, making this back-to-school season truly exceptional.

