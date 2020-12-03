Al Wasl Dome at the Expo 2020 Dubai site. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In keeping with the spirit of the Union and in tandem with the celebrations to mark the 49th UAE National Day, Expo 2020 Dubai has highlighted the extraordinary achievements of the country during its illustrious journey over the last 49 years. Reem Al Hashimy, Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau and UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, said: “National Day represents an important opportunity to reflect on our nation’s rich history and celebrate our innovative spirit and values of inclusivity, cooperation and tolerance. We are blessed to have the wise leadership in the UAE, which has seen the nation thrive through building on the success of our Founding Fathers.”

Reem Al Hashimy

She further said: “Now taking place in the nation’s Golden Jubilee year, Expo 2020 Dubai will mark a proud milestone in the UAE’s extraordinary achievements, showcase our ambitions for the future and serve as a catalyst for achieving goals that others thought were impossible during the next 50 more years of human progress. With partners, participants and visitors from all over the world, we will work together to enable solutions for global challenges and create a brighter future for all.”

Video released

To mark the UAE’s 49th National Day, Expo 2020 Dubai has released a video that celebrates the spirit of the union established by the Founding Fathers in 1971 and exemplified by the UAE’s leaders, inspiring decades of remarkable achievements.

Forty-nine years ago, the Founding Fathers brought the seven emirates together under the banner of one country, setting the nation on a path to realising extraordinary goals in an unprecedented period of time. This deep-rooted spirit of partnership is at the heart of our nation and has seen the UAE rise to global prominence as a beacon of optimism, tolerance and opportunity, uniting people from around the world, as we work towards achieving humanity’s shared goals.

Expo 2020 Dubai epitomises this spirit by bringing the world together to enable collective action and inspire solutions towards some of the world’s most challenging issues, shaping and improving the future of both people and planet. Under its theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (Measa) region, coinciding with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee in 2021.

Inspiring innovation

Expo 2020 looks forward to hosting the world and engaging everyone involved in this remarkable journey, with the aim of inspiring the next generation and sparking innovations that will underpin the next 50 years of human advancement.

Running from October 1, 2021, and until March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome more than 200 participants — including countries, companies, international organisations and educational institutions — and millions of visitors, as it showcases ideas and innovations with the potential to shape the future of humanity.

Expo 2020 Dubai, key facts:

1. Expo 2020 Dubai will bring together millions of people and the greatest innovations from around the globe, helping to shape a better world under the theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

2. The six months from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022 will be an opportunity to be part of an unparalleled event and we are extending a warm Emirati welcome to the world.

3. Expo 2020 Dubai will be an endless journey of discovery. Visitors will have access to the latest innovations and breakthroughs, with participants — including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions — coming together to highlight real-life solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

4. Expo 2020’s sub-themes of ‘Opportunity’, ‘Mobility’ and ‘Sustainability’ will inspire visitors to make a conscious effort to think and live differently, and give them renewed optimism that, through collaboration, it is possible to make a lasting change to the world.