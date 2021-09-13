Non-government employees can take part in the games too

Dubai: GovGames, a unique team building initiative for government entities launched in 2018 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, is set to return for its third edition from December 9-11 at Dubai Design District (d3), the Dubai Media Office (DMO) tweeted on Monday.

This year, GovGames 2021 features a new category for the community, where UAE citizens and residents can now take part in the challenge alongside government entities. “The competition aims to enhance teamwork, strengthen bonding and positively impact the wellbeing of participants,” DMO added.

Marwan Bin Essa, director of Gov Games, said: “The new category was introduced in response to an overwhelming demand from members of the community, who attended previous cycles of GovGames, to participate in a similar tournament for non-government employees. This year’s challenges are going to take place at Dubai Design District (d3), one of the most vibrant districts in the emirate.”

“We are excited to host the third edition of the Gov Games competition as part of our efforts to expand the impact of the event and raise levels of team bonding and performance among society members,” he added.

DMO said the holding of GovGames is “in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to resume sports activities and events in the emirate.”

Bin Essa also assured the GovGames Organising Committee is “committed to implementing all the precautionary measures outlined by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to ensure the health and wellbeing of the participating teams and the audience.”

Working toward one goal

Launched in 2018 by Sheikh Hamdan, GovGames inspires people to come together and work toward one goal. Teams are invited to celebrate teamwork, determination, diversity, and tolerance by overcoming challenges that push beyond their perceived physical and mental strength.

GovGames 2021 will feature unique challenges that require a combination of physical and mental strength under a highly competitive, action-packed environment.

The previous editions of GovGames witnessed huge local and international participation. In its first year, GovGames saw the participation of 154 teams, consisting of 90 male teams and 64 female teams. More than 300 volunteers and 22,000 fans also participated in the first edition of the event.

In the second cycle, a total of 168 teams participated, of which 106 were male teams and 62 were female teams. A number of 540 volunteers also contributed to the success of the event.

The international teams that took part in the previous editions of Gov Games, included Saudi Arabia, USA, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Armenia, Tunisia, Thailand, as well as other countries.

How to join?