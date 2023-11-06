Abu Dhabi: On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, opened the first ordinary session of the 18th Legislative Chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) today.
The session began after the arrival of Sheikh Mohammed, Crown Princes and Rulers’ Representatives to Zayed Hall, where the verses of the Quran were recited.
Following this, Sheikh Mohammed inaugurated the first ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter of the FNC. The Decree of the UAE President calling for the FNC to convene was then read.
President Sheikh Mohamed had earlier issued two Federal Decrees calling FNC to convene on November 6, and forming the members of FNC for the 18th legislative chapter.
The second article of the Decree states that the competent authorities shall implement this decree, and it shall be published in the Official Gazette.