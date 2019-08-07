Image Credit: Supplied

Do you remember to thank the cleaning staff at your office? Or tip the valet standing in the heat to help you park your vehicle?

We may often fail to notice or acknowledge the people who provide us with their service day in and day out. But, that is exactly what a new initiative in Dubai is requesting everyone to do.

The initiative

On July 31, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority of Government of Dubai, launched the ‘Summer Heroes’ initiative. The humanitarian community initiative aims to “honour labourers and workers, such as the cleaning staff, security, and others”, especially as they struggle in the region’s hot summer months, to ensure that work continues.

Dubai Culture staff have set the ball rolling. They distributed personally written ‘thank you’ notes and gifts to workers across all Dubai Culture facilities and in Dubai Design District, regardless of whether they service Dubai Culture staff or not.

But it doesn’t stop there. They wish for everyone in Dubai to follow suit, to make Dubai’s workers happier and start a positive dialogue between them and the community.

The Emirati tolerance model

The ‘Smart Heroes’ initiative that is in line with the Year of Tolerance goals, aims to enhance the UAE’s position as a home where multitude nationalities and cultures coexist, by regarding workers as partners in the development process.

According to Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture: “We are working tirelessly to support the UAE’s humanitarian efforts and relay our message to the community, helping present the Emirati tolerance model to the world. With this initiative, we celebrate the workers who strive to make life in UAE easier, better, and more beautiful.”

Badri also said that the initiative reflects the respect and gratitude that Dubai Culture employees have for workers, noting that the humanitarian gesture mainly reflects the positive contributions and quality of their work, demonstrating the appreciation that the UAE and its community has for them.

