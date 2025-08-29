UAE water project launches to aid over 600,000 in war-torn Gaza

The project will provide 15 liters of desalinated water per person per day
With a length of 7 km and 500 meters, and a production capacity of approximately 2 million gallons per day, and serving more than one million people, an Emirati delegation today inaugurated the water pipeline project that carries water from Emirati desalination plants in Egyptian territory to the Gaza Strip. This is a qualitative step aimed at securing desalinated water for tens of thousands of families suffering from a stifling thirst crisis since the outbreak of the war.
The project aims to serve approximately 600,000 affected people, by providing 15 liters of desalinated water per person per day, in light of the destruction of more than 80% of water facilities due to the difficult events in Gaza.
On Friday, 29 August 2025, a UAE delegation inaugurated the water transmission line project extending from Emirati desalination plants in Egyptian territory to the Gaza Strip. This landmark initiative aims to secure desalinated water for tens of thousands of families suffering from a severe thirst crisis since the outbreak of the war.
The inauguration of the Emirati project—organized under Operation Gallant Knight 3 in Gaza—was attended by the Operation’s Support Committee, representatives of the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility, as well as prominent community leaders and Palestinian officials. During the event, the official launch of the water line, extending from Emirati desalination facilities in Egypt to southern Gaza, was announced.
The new water line, the largest of its kind, stretches 7.5 kilometers, with a production capacity of nearly 2 million gallons per day, serving over one million people. It is linked to the Al-Buraq reservoir in Khan Younis, with a capacity of 5,000 m³, to further expand water distribution across wide areas.
This project builds on ongoing UAE efforts that have already included the construction of six desalination plants, the provision of tanks and reservoirs, and the maintenance of wells—forming a lifeline for the people of Gaza and alleviating the acute water crisis affecting hundreds of thousands of displaced persons.
Following the inauguration, journalists, civil society figures, and community leaders toured the water line and reservoirs across various areas to observe the process of pumping potable water into reception points and distribution tanks throughout the Strip.
The project reflects the UAE’s and its wise leadership’s commitment to supporting the people of Gaza and ensuring access to essential resources of life, as part of the humanitarian initiatives launched under Operation Gallant Knight 3.
As one of the most vital projects responding to the growing needs of displaced persons and local residents amid the severe humanitarian deterioration caused by the ongoing war, the water line has been implemented in cooperation with the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility in Gaza and in coordination with the relevant authorities on the Egyptian side.
The line runs 7 kilometers from the Emirati desalination plants in Rafah, Egypt, to the Al-Mawasi area in southern Gaza, one of the most densely populated zones for displaced families.
It is expected to benefit more than 600,000 people, including large numbers of children, women, and the elderly.
The project is designed to provide safe and clean water supplies, easing the humanitarian and health burdens faced by the population—particularly amid limited resources, frequent water cuts, and extreme heat.
This initiative falls under a comprehensive plan launched by the UAE through Operation Gallant Knight 3, encompassing a wide range of relief, medical, and reconstruction projects in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.
Implemented under the supervision of Emirati teams, in close technical and field coordination with the Coastal Municipalities Water Utility, the project ensures compliance with technical standards and alignment with local needs.
The technical teams overseeing the project confirmed that work has been progressing rapidly and strictly according to the set timeline, in preparation for operating the line and pumping water to distribution areas as soon as possible.
This project underscores the UAE’s commitment to delivering sustainable and effective humanitarian support to Gaza, particularly in light of the unprecedented challenges it faces amid the ongoing aggression and the collapse of basic infrastructure across multiple sectors.
Once operational, this “lifeline” is expected to significantly ease the daily suffering of thousands of families and serve as a model for regional and international cooperation in responding to humanitarian crises.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox