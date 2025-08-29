UAE water project launches to aid over 600,000 in war-torn Gaza

With a length of 7 km and 500 meters, and a production capacity of approximately 2 million gallons per day, and serving more than one million people, an Emirati delegation today inaugurated the water pipeline project that carries water from Emirati desalination plants in Egyptian territory to the Gaza Strip. This is a qualitative step aimed at securing desalinated water for tens of thousands of families suffering from a stifling thirst crisis since the outbreak of the war.