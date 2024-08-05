Dubai: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged UAE citizens in the United Kingdom to exercise extreme caution due to ongoing unrest in several cities.

To ensure safety, nationals are urged to avoid areas experiencing riots and protests, as well as crowded locations. It is important to follow the safety instructions issued by the UAE Embassy in London.

In case of emergencies or potential dangers, citizens can reach the embassy at +971 80024 or +971 80044444. To stay informed, monitor the UAE Embassy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs' social media channels.