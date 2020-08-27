Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met on Wednesday to review a number of regional and international issues of concern.
Sheikh Tahnoun received the top US diplomat, who is currently in the UAE as part of his multi-leg tour of the region. They explored the latest developments relating to the global fight against COVID-19 and the two countries’ efforts to stem the fallout of the pandemic.
Sheikh Tahnoun and Pompeo also discussed the peace treaty between the UAE and Israel and its key role in advancing stability in the region.