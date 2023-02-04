Abu Dhabi: Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior (MoI), today launched the MoI’s strategy for 2023-2026 as part of UAE government’s directives to make the UAE the best country in the world for security and safety.

The strategic direction of the MoI and its mission focused on working effectively and efficiently to enhance the quality of life for the UAE community by providing proactive and smart creative services in order to preserve lives, honour, and property and promotion of values that include loyalty, justice, teamwork, tolerance, transparency, integrity, professionalism, leadership, and innovation.

The plan seeks to achieve the strategic objectives of adopting advanced technology in the areas of modern crime, contributing to a proactive response to it locally and internationally, enabling safe road movement using modern traffic systems, harnessing modern technologies in safety and civil protection, and achieving preparedness and readiness in crisis and disaster management.

Focus areas

Through its plan, the Ministry seeks to achieve major objectives in enhancing security and a sense of safety, creating a safe traffic environment, achieving civil defence for the highest levels of safety and civil protection, and ensuring preparedness, readiness, and response to crises and disasters through strategic capabilities in attracting and empowering the best human talents and providing efficient and effective institutional services and digital infrastructure, as well as promoting innovation practices based on flexibility, proactivity and readiness within the work system.

Brigadier General Dr Faisal Sultan Al Shuaibi, Director-General of Strategy and Performance Development, MoI, said: “Today we are witnessing the launch of the Ministry of Interior’s strategy for the years 2023 to 2026, which comes as a continuation of a distinguished march of advanced police work, which achieved and strengthened the reputation of the UAE and its advanced position in indicators of international competitiveness.”

Al Shuaibi explained that the strategic planning team worked on updating and developing the strategy by following the principles and general lines of the federal government’s directives and its forward-looking vision, to come out in a way that guarantees the sustainability of the achievements and enhances the institutional capabilities of the ministry and the police teams.

He added that the plan was linked not only with the future directions of the government 2031, but also with global trends towards 2050, especially those affecting the security system.