Abu Dhabi: UAE leaders have highlighted the importance of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation and preserving its achievements.

In his statement marking the 43rd Unification Day of the Armed Forces, President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said uniting the defence forces of the seven emirates under one flag and central command, is an important milestone in the journey of building the federal state and strengthening its structure, empowering its people and consolidating its institutions.

There is no development without security and no security without a strong national army. A united and high professional and competent military is a source for security and safety and a core component in the building of the state... - Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

“There is no development without security and no security without a strong national army. A united and high professional and competent military is a source for security and safety and a core component in the building of the state and deepening the values of loyalty to the homeland,” Shaikh Khalifa told the military journal Nation Shield.

He added: “We salute you and express our pride, gratitude and appreciation for the great efforts you are making through discipline, efficiency and competence to perform your sacred duty of defending the nation, safeguarding the gains and achievements of its state and people. We also express respect and reverence to our martyrs who offered the ultimate sacrifice with their lives to keep the UAE’s flag high as a symbol of force, dignity and pride. We also ask Allah to make Paradise their eternal abode and grant patience and solace to their families.”

Our armed forces play a central role in safeguarding the UAE, by keeping up with national achievements while developing their capacity in the areas of organisation, armaments and training of national cadres, equipped with high skills and knowledge. - Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said: “Our armed forces play a central role in safeguarding the UAE, by keeping up with national achievements while developing their capacity in the areas of organisation, armaments and training of national cadres, equipped with high skills and knowledge.”

He added: “We have made remarkable achievements in building human manpower, state institutions, infrastructure, national army and specialised bodies. We have been ranked among top nations in human development indicators as well as among the most secure and stable countries and in the field of power and military effectiveness.”

Shaikh Mohammad said the UAE Armed Forces receive widespread respect and appreciation from all countries in the world, in recognition of the good qualities and courage and competence in implementing their tasks.

The leadership firmly believes that the UAE’s development must be safeguarded, and that a country capable of defending its interests in a world full of threats and challenges needs sophisticated military power to ensure its progress and development. - Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the UAE Armed Forces symbolise the nation’s strength and might, stressing that the continuous development of the armed forces, in terms of armaments and training, remains a priority.

“The leadership firmly believes that the UAE’s development must be safeguarded, and that a country capable of defending its interests in a world full of threats and challenges needs sophisticated military power to ensure its progress and development,” he said.

