President's visit reflects the leadership's emphasis on family bonds and a united society
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited Saeed bin Lahej Al Mansoori at his home in Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohamed engaged in cordial conversation with Saeed Al Mansoori and his family, who expressed their pleasure at the visit. They noted that it reflects Sheikh Mohamed’s commitment to maintaining close ties with the people of the UAE, as well as the leadership’s deep-rooted approach to fostering social bonds and connection that characterise Emirati society and contribute to a stronger, more cohesive community.
Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed during the visit were Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and a number of officials.