Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today witnessed the swearing-in of new ministers. They wished the officials success in their endeavours to further the nation’s progress and ambitions.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also shared a picture on his Twitter account from the swearing-in, saying: “I was honoured to join my brother Mohammed bin Rashid today to witness the swearing-in of our new government ministers. We wish them every success as they strive to continue the UAE’s journey of progress and serve the future ambitions of our nation.”