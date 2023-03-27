Dubai: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday were briefed on the country’s preparations to host COP28.

The UAE is all set to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP28) at the Dubai Expo City in November. The COP28 is expected to see the participation of 70,000 delegates from 198 countries.

"Since its inception, the UAE has embarked on a journey of transformative change. Sustainable development and climate action are integral parts of our strategy to achieve continued economic and social growth for both present and future generations," said President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohamed added that the UAE is committed to its role as a global convenor, and in keeping with the approach set by the UAE’s Founding Father, the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, will continue to promote the environmental and economic prosperity of societies around the world, both today and in the future.

His Highness noted that COP28 should involve nationwide participation from all sectors of society, and called on the Higher Committee to encourage stakeholders, from government and the private sector to academia and civil society, to play an active role in the lead-up to COP28.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reaffirmed the UAE’s approach to climate action through unlocking innovative and viable opportunities for shared prosperity and sustainable development.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed the critical need to unite the world at COP28 UAE, welcoming participants from around the world to continue the implementation of the UAE’s message of ’Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

"Today, my brother, the UAE President, and I were briefed on the ongoing preparations for COP28, which is expected to draw 70,000 people from 198 countries," the Vice-President tweeted.

“Our national team is ready, and we have a great confidence in our ability to welcome and host the world in our country with an aim to protect the planet,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the COP28 Higher Committee, reiterated that the UAE, as a nation at the crossroads of the world, is ideally positioned to build bridges between the Global North and the Global South. He also noted that the UAE can play a constructive role in delivering tangible progress for a climate-secure world with opportunities for sustained socio-economic development.

Sheikh Abdullah added that COP28 UAE must drive the shift from pledges to concrete actions, and work collaboratively with all stakeholders who want to contribute to action across key climate pillars to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber also provided a summary of the ‘Road to COP28’, the first COP28 Presidency-hosted event.