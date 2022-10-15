Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today (Saturday) received Kim Jin-Pyo, Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea at Al Bahr Palace.
Welcoming the guest to the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Kim on being elected as Speaker of the National Assembly, wishing him good luck and success.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Kim discussed bilateral relations and way to boost cooperation in various sectors especially in the parliamentary field.
They also exchanged views over a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.