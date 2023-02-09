Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday received Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani who is currently on a state visit to the country.
Al Sudani was accorded an official reception ceremony on his arrival at Qasr Al Watan where the national anthem of Iraq was played, followed by a 21-gun salute.
The Iraqi premier arrived earlier in the day and was received by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, and other sheikhs and senior officials.
He is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes a number of Iraqi ministers.