ABU DHABI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today performed the Eid Al-Fitr prayer alongside worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Among those who were also present Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court, and a number of Sheikhs, high-ranking officials and worshippers.

During the Eid sermon, Dr Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Director General of the UAE Council for Fatwa, highlighted the importance of family bonds in bringing joy into our lives.

He also prayed to God to bless everyone on this occasion, and to bless the UAE with continued stability and prosperity.

Following the prayer, the UAE President exchanged greetings with worshippers on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

He then visited the tomb of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and asked God to rest his soul in eternal peace.

Sharjah Ruler prays at Al Badee Musallah

In Sharjah, His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, performed Eid Al Fitr prayers at Al Badee Musallah in Sharjah.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also offered prayers with him.

Dr. Salem Al Doubi led the prayers and delivered the Eid Al Fitr sermon, during which he underscored the need to strengthen bonds with family and friends and practice compassion with others.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE and its people with continued security and stability.

After the prayers, Dr. Sheikh Sultan exchanged Eid greetings with worshippers.

Fujairah Ruler prays at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

In Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, offered prayers at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents also performed prayers alongside the Fujairah Ruler.

After the prayer, Sheikh Hamad exchanged Eid greetings with Sheikhs, senior officials and worshippers.

Umm Al Quwain Ruler prays at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

In Umm Al Quwain, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, offered prayers at the Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in the emirate.

Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, members of Muslim communities in Umm Al Qaiwain also offered prayers alongside Sheikh Saud.

Sheikh Mohammed Ibrahim Humaid led the prayer and delivered the Eid Al Fitr sermon, highlighting the importance of renewing the bonds of love, compassion and tolerance between all people.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the UAE leaders with continued good health and Arab and Muslim nations with wellness and prosperity.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the souls of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding rulers, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the UAE martyrs in Paradise.