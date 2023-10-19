Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call on Thursday from Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister of Norway. They discussed the humanitarian crisis faced by civilians in the Gaza Strip, emphasising the priority of ensuring their full protection in line with international humanitarian law. They also underscored the importance of enhancing diplomatic initiatives to immediately establish humanitarian corridors for the swift delivery of relief and medical supplies, thereby ensuring humanitarian organisations can effectively carry out their responsibilities.
During the call, both sides stressed the importance of intensifying international efforts to halt escalation and contain the situation, highlighting the significance of advancing towards a comprehensive and just peace, preventing the expansion of conflict, and averting further violence and instability in the Middle East.
Furthermore, His Highness and the Norwegian Prime Minister explored ways to strengthen cooperation and joint efforts between the UAE and Norway, aiming to broaden horizons in various sectors that serve mutual interests.