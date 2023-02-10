Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday issued a federal decree appointing Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.
Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, congratulated Sheikh Ahmad, wishing his success in serving the nation.
On his twitter page, Sheikh Saif said: “Warmest congratulations to my brother, Major General Staff Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, on his appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces by the wise leadership. I wholeheartedly wish you success in serving the nation and the community.”