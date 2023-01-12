Abu Dhabi: The UAE leaders met with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif who arrived on a two-day official visit on Thursday.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

In Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also met with Prime Minister Sharif in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif arrived on Thursday morning on a two-day official visit to the UAE. Some ministers and senior officials also accompanied him.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, during meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Dubai on Thursday Image Credit: DMO

During the meeting in Abu Dhabi, President Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Sharif discussed the long-standing historical ties binding the UAE and Pakistan and ways to enhance cooperation and expand its horizons in the best interest of the two friendly countries and peoples in various fields, especially trade, economy and other cooperation areas that coordinate efforts to achieve their sustainable development.

The two sides reviewed several regional and global issues of mutual concern and exchanged views regarding them, according to WAM.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the visit of Pakistan Prime Minister and emphasised the UAE’s support for everything that achieves development and stability in Pakistan, in light of the historical ties and friendship between the two countries.

Pakistan Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the friendly relations between his country and the UAE.

He also extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE President for the continuous support provided by the UAE to Pakistan in development domains.

He also appreciated the urgent initiatives implemented by the UAE to boost Pakistan’s efforts to assist those affected by the floods and torrential rains.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (third from right); Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of the Pakistani delegation stand for a photograph after a meeting at Al Shati Palace. Also present are Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Justice, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Image Credit: Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court

MOUs

President Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Sharif also witnessed the announcement of three Memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

The first was in training cooperation between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and the Foreign Service Academy.

Second one was related to cooperation in combating human trafficking, and the third was for news cooperation between the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and its Pakistani counterpart APP.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also hosted a banquet in honour of the Pakistani Prime Minister.

Pakistani Prime Minister was earlier received by Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and several officials upon his arrival at the airport in Abu Dhabi.

Meeting in Dubai

During the meeting that took place at the Margham Conservation Reserve on Thursday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the strong relationship between the two nations. The two leaders explored new opportunities to expand ties in various spheres in ways that will serve the interests of the people of the two nations. They also discussed the latest regional and global developments and diverse issues of common interest. Sheikh Mohammed said the historic relationship between the UAE and Pakistan provides a strong base for enhancing cooperation.

During the meeting, he emphasised his country’s keenness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. He also expressed his deep appreciation for the UAE’s development support and the aid that it extended to assist Pakistan in recovering from the devastating floods that hit the country last year.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and a number of senior officials.

Investors' meeting

Earlier, a delegation of investors and businessmen in the UAE called on Prime Minister Sharif in Abu Dhabi.