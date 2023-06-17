New York: The UAE, a long-standing partner of UN Women, has reaffirmed its commitment to advance gender equality, the Women, Peace and Security agenda, as well as the empowerment of women and girls worldwide by committing an additional $15 million to UN Women over the next three years (2023-2025) through a pledge made on June 15, in New York.

At the meeting - which was also attended by Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN; Amierah Al Hefeiti, Deputy Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN; and Abdulla Al Harthi, Advisor to the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs - Minister Al Kaabi highlighted that this partnership is key to not only advancing gender equality, but also other mutually shared priorities, WAM reported.

“We firmly believe that the full, equal and meaningful participation and inclusion of women across society is essential for achieving sustainable development and lasting peace,” stated Minister Al Kaabi.

‘Historic resolution’

“This partnership will not only contribute to the Women, Peace and Security agenda - it will also advance the role of women and girls in climate action in the lead-up to and throughout COP28 in the UAE, as well as foster tolerance and peaceful co-existence, especially in light of yesterday’s historic resolution.”

The funding announcement comes on the heels of the adoption of a historic UN Security Council resolution, co-penned by the UAE and the United Kingdom, on ‘Tolerance, Peace and Security’.

The resolution, unanimously adopted on June 14 during the UAE’s Security Council Presidency for the month of June, recognised that gender discrimination can contribute to conflict and violence, including sexual and gender-based violence. It also stressed that the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, gender equality and women’s economic empowerment are critical in the promotion of tolerance and peaceful coexistence as well as countering extremism.

Following the announcement, Executive Director Sima Bahous underscored that the UAE’s long-standing partnership with UN Women goes beyond financial support. “Over the years, the strong collaboration between the UAE and UN Women has resulted in a number of achievements, including the establishment of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak WPS Training Initiative and the UN Women GCC Liaison Office in Abu Dhabi,” she said.

Ambassador Nusseibeh also highlighted the UAE’s close relationship with UN Women. “We are joining forces with UN Women across platforms, as co-chairs of the Informal Expert Group on Women Peace and Security, as well as a member of the UN Women Executive Board,” she stated.

Ambassador Nusseibeh also affirmed the vital role that women play in confronting the climate crisis. She stressed the UAE’s willingness to collaborate further with UN Women on advancing climate action and technologies, particularly as the incoming host of COP28.