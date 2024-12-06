Dubai: The UAE passport has reaffirmed its position as the world’s most powerful, according to the latest Passport Index by financial consultancy Arton Capital.

With the addition of another point to its global score, UAE passport holders now enjoy visa-free access to 180 destinations worldwide. Recent updates to the passport have further expanded its reach, granting visa-free entry to 127 countries.

Additionally, 53 nations allow visa-on-arrival or eVisa access, meaning Emiratis can travel to over 90% of the world’s countries with minimal restrictions. Only 18 countries out of the 198 recognised globally require pre-approved visas.

The Passport Index ranks passports based on the number of countries their holders can visit without a visa.

Top five passpports

The UAE leads the rankings with 180 visa-free destinations, followed by:

Second Place: Spain, with access to 179 countries.

Third Place: A tie among 14 countries, including France, Germany, and Italy, with access to 178 countries.

Fourth Place: Sweden, Poland, and Hungary, with access to 177 destinations.

Fifth Place: Nations such as the Czech Republic and South Korea, with 176 countries.

10-year validity

In addition to this achievement, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has introduced a new initiative to issue UAE passports with a validity of up to 10 years for citizens aged 21 and older.