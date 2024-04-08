The United Arab Emirates organised Iftar meals during the sacred Month of Ramadan in the Republic of the Philippines within the framework of the Ramadan Project (2024 AD - 1445 AH), and with the supervision of Mohammed Obaid Al Qattam, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of the Philippines.
Thousands of meals supported by the Emirates Red Crescent were provided to beneficiaries in a number of Mosques and orphanages in the areas of Manila, Maharlika and Markina in the presence of a number of officials.
Mohammed Al Qattam said that this embodies the values of giving and humanity endorsed by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, a pioneer of charitable and humanitarian work, stressing that the UAE stands with the Philippines and its friendly people.