Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has expressed the UAE’s solidarity with Jordan and offered the UAE leadership’s deepest sympathy to Jordan’s leadership over the deaths and injuries of several soldiers in an accident involving military trucks as part of a relief and humanitarian aid convoy en route to the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his sincere condolences to the government and people of Jordan, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as his wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the efforts of Jordan in supporting Palestinians and the people of the Gaza Strip to confront the difficult humanitarian conditions.