He inspected the progress of work on the plant and expressed his pride in the project

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday visited the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Thursday visited the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

Sheikh Mohammed inspected the progress of work on the plant where he expressed his pride in the major achievements realised in the project.

“Today we witnessed remarkable progress at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. We are grateful for the, resilience and commitment of the Barakah team who truly represent this country’s pioneering spirit. This project is a source of pride for everyone who calls the UAE home,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

Sheikh Mohamed highlighted South Korea’s role as the UAE’s strategic partner in the peaceful nuclear energy field.

“South Korea is a strategic partner of the UAE in many fields, particularly in peaceful nuclear energy. We are thankful & proud of this long-standing relationship that has enabled the exchange of specialised expertise and contributed to the UAE’s long-term prosperity,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed said the Barakah nuclear plant enhances the UAE’s leading role in the clean energy field on the global scale.

In February, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Energy (FANR) announced the approval for the operating license for Unit 1 reactor at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, in a major milestone for the UAE’s peaceful nuclear energy programme.

The operating licence marks a 12-year journey since the UAE has officially launched its nuclear programme back in 2008, with Unit 1 now set to enter into its commission phase before starting full commercial operations.

After it's fully operational, the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant's four Units will prevent the release of 21 million tons of harmful carbon emissions every year, equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars from the country’s roads on an annual basis.

Located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi Emirate, approximately 53km west-southwest of the city of Ruwais, the plant's four APR-1400 design nuclear reactors will also supply up to 25 percent of the UAE's electricity needs in compliance with the highest standards of safety, security and operational performance.