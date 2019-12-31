Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: On New Year’s Eve, UAE leaders took to Twitter to wish prosperity and success to residents across the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tweeted: “A new year begins tomorrow .. a year of goodness and optimism .. a year of hope and work .. a year of preparation and achievement ... Happy New Year to my country and the Arab world.. every year, humanity moves towards a better and brighter future.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said that as we greet the New Year, our ambitions expand as well.