President, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan (centre), His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (right), Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan (left), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that the launch of the 'Hope Probe' on its historic journey to Mars under the slogan of "Nothing is impossible" constitutes a national and Arab achievement and an advanced Emirati push in the process of building global knowledge in space.

In his speech on the occasion, Sheikh Khalifa said, "We followed with great pleasure and pride today the news of the successful launch of Hope Probe, whose idea was developed within our national and research institutions and was designed and manufactured with the effective participation of a young national elite of bright minds - highly qualified and trained and sincere young Emiratis."

Sheikh Khalifa added, "Hope Probe represents another high-quality, high-value addition to the UAE's outstanding achievements that will enter history as a source of pride for the UAE and its people."

He expressed his appreciation for the inspiring messages delivered by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Hope Probe team a few hours before the launch of the mission.

These messages, Sheikh Khalifa said, gave the team a strong incentive and motivation to move forward in their historical mission with determination, courage, and strength.

He stated that the development of the probe at the hands of national expertise is a very important message, highlighting that believing in science and investing in the energies of young people, their capabilities and their potential, is the winning bid to shape the UAE's successful future and contribute towards human civilisation.

The UAE President congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, and the UAE people on the successful launch of the mission.

Concluding his speech, Sheikh Khalifa said, "On this glorious day, we remember the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the Founding Fathers who laid the solid foundation for a country capable of moving towards the future in confidence and appreciation," expressing his thanks to the national team, international partners, and everyone who contributed to achieving this national dream.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has lauded the successful launch of Hope Probe to Mars, after control orders were successfully sent to the probe from the operations centre in Al Khawaneej.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammad said: “Today, we announces the successful launch of Hope Probe after control orders were sent to it from the operations centre in Al Khawaneej. We also announce that space navigation and control systems are working fine, solar panels were launched.. the probe’s propulsion system is working successfully.. We have started the journey of 493 million km towards the Red Planet”.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated the UAE people on the historic achievement of launching the probe to Mars.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, said: “We watched the successful launch of the Hope Probe to Mars with pride and joy, as we embark on a new chapter in space, led by our exceptional youth. Congratulations to the UAE for this historic achievement.”

In the early hours of Monday morning, the UAE successfully launched its Mars-bound Hope Probe, marking the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission - and the first of three international missions to the Red Planet this summer.

The Hope Probe took off from the Tanegashima Space Centre in Japan, after two postponed launches last week due to bad weather.

The solid rocket booster successfully separated from the launch vehicle, and the probe has established two-way communication with the ground segment in Dubai.

The Al Amal probe, as it is called in Arabic, is expected to reach Mars by February 2021. It will be the first time the UAE has orbited Mars, and the probe will stay in orbit for a Martian year - equivalent to 687 days on Earth - to gather data about Mars’ atmosphere.

Sheikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, congratulated the UAE’s leadership and people on today’s successful launch of the Hope Probe.

In a speech on the occasion, Sheikh Saud congratulated Sheikh Khalifa; Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid; Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed; and Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, for the "UAE making another great step in enhancing its distinguished presence among leading countries in the space sector."

"It is a source of great pride for us all that the UAE is a pioneer in sending the first Arab and Islamic probe on a mission to explore the Red Planet, joining the list of only nine countries to have embarked on such a mission. This major milestone adds to the series of successes achieved by our nation and follows sending our first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station," Sheikh Saud said.

"The UAE is today bearing the fruits of many decades of strategic planning, investing in the space sector and prioritising the education of its citizens. We are all proud of this journey, as it highlights to the world the great heights Emiratis can reach in in a short time since the foundation of the union," he added.

"Bless the hearts and minds of Emirati people, as they are achieving the dreams of Sheikh Zayed and the Founding Fathers and making history, while advancing our position among our peers around the world in defining the present and building a better future for generations to come, equipped with a strong belief in our ability to overcome challenges and achieve our ambitions," he further said.

Sheikh Saud noted that the probe’s successful launch coincides with the period before the 50th anniversary of the union, saying that it signifies a message to anyone with a dream of a better tomorrow, to those who realise the importance of science to humanity and the value of promoting cooperation and constructive interactions between different cultures.