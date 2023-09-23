Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 93rd National Day.
On his official X account, Sheikh Mohamed said: “ Congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people on their 93rd National Day.”
“As we commemorate this day, we in the UAE wish the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued progress and prosperity.” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, also congratulated Saudi leaders on the occasion.
“Congratulations to Saudi Arabia, its people, King, and Crown Prince on the occasion of their 93rd National Day. We pray to Allah Almighty to bless them with prosperity and security. Happy Saudi National Day.”