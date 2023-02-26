Dubai: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, on Sunday attended a lunch banquet at Al Marmoom Rest House in Dubai.
The banquet was hosted by Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the King’s Representative for Humanitarian works and Youth Affairs, on the occasion of winning the Endurance World Championship in the Bu Theeb International Endurance Village, Abu Dhabi.
“A fraternal meeting brings me together with the President of our country and King of Bahrain to mark Nasser bin Hamad’s win of the Endurance World Championship. Congratulations to Bahrain, its King and people on the achievement,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted.
“Nasser bin Hamad’s win of the 160km Endurance World Championship is a victory for us all, added to Bahrain’s record in international forums. Nasser bin Hamad is a model of successful young leader who knows no impossible. A thousand congratulation,” the Vice-President added.
The 160-kilometre championship was held with the participation of 126 horse riders representing 36 countries from across the world.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and other sheikhs and dignitaries from the UAE and Bahrain, were also present.