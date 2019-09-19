The U.S. formed the coalition after attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf

This picture taken on June 15, 2019 shows tanker ships in the waters of the Gulf of Oman off the coast of the eastern UAE emirate of Fujairah. Image Credit: AFP

The United Arab Emirates will join a U.S.-led coalition to to secure sea lines vital to oil shipping in the Middle East in the aftermath of a devastating attacks on Aramco's oil facilities, according to a statement published by WAM on Thursday.

The statement quoted Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that UAE joined the coalition to "ensure global energy security and the continued flow of energy supplies to the global economy."

Saudi Arabia joined the coalition on Wednesday. Australia, Bahrain and the United Kingdom also are taking part.

The U.S. formed the coalition after attacks on oil tankers that American officials blame on Iran, as well as Iran's seizure of tankers in the region. Iran denies being behind the tanker explosions.

The International Maritime Security Construct's area of operation covers the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most critical waterway for oil supplies, the Strait of Bab al-Mandab, and the Gulf of Oman. The move aims to support efforts to thwart threats to trade as well as guarantee energy security,