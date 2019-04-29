Centre, held in cooperation with WEF, becomes region’s first and fifth globally

Dubai: The UAE Government, in cooperation with the World Economic Forum (WEF), inaugurated on Sunday the Centre for Fourth Industrial Revolution in the UAE at AREA 2071, Emirates Towers in Dubai, to be the first of its kind in the region and the fifth globally.

In line with the rapid global changes and developments of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the centre aims to prepare strategies, policies and develop solutions to the most pressing challenges in the region and the world. In addition, it works towards developing mechanisms, applications and uses for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the UAE.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, stated that the opening of the centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution reflects the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Gergawi also highlighted that the UAE is continuously developing new business models that are dependent on technology and the outcomes of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to join global efforts for shaping a better future.

Borge Brende, President of WEF, said: “In the Fourth Industrial Revolution, countries and businesses need to move fast or risk getting left behind. Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain have the power to benefit everyone, but they must be shaped strategically to maximise the benefits and mitigate the risks.

“We are looking forward to working with the UAE to accelerate the impact of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Network’s work in this area and scale projects globally,” Brende added.

The opening of the centre was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, Dr Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director General of Smart Dubai, Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, alongside a senior representatives from the local government and the World Economic Forum.