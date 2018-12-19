Abu Dhabi: The UAE hosted the US-Taliban reconciliation talks in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
The two-day Afghan reconciliation conference fructified in tangible results that are positive for all parties concerned.
Another round of talks will be held in Abu Dhabi to complete the Afghanistan reconciliation process.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE extend their thanks to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as well as the US, Pakistani and Taliban delegations for their effective participation and support for ensuring the success of the conference.