Dubai: The UAE Embassy in Manila has issued an advisory for UAE citizens currently present in the Philippines, urging them to exercise caution in light of volcanic activity from Taal volcano, located south of the capital.
In response to the volcanic fog generated by Taal, Emiratis are advised to closely follow safety instructions provided by Philippine authorities. Additionally, in emergency situations, UAE citizens are encouraged to contact the following numbers for assistance: 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
For further assistance and to facilitate timely support, UAE citizens are also urged to register for the Twajudi service.
State volcanologists on Thursday said that Taal Volcano began emitting volcanic smog (fog), which could adversely impact one’s health and damage crops and infrastructure.
“Since 12:30 PM today, volcanic smog or fog has been observed over Taal Lake by the Taal Volcano Network and has lingered over the region until present,” the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its latest advisory.