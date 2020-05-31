UAE Consul General in US warned citizens to stay away from any type of public gatherings

Security forces take position during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The UAE Consulate in New York on Sunday issued a warning to citizens following the escalation of protests that hit major cities across the US.

In a tweet, the UAE Consul General advised all Emiratis in New York and in neighbouring states to stay away from areas of demonstrations and public gatherings that are currently taking place across the United States.

“Please follow the instructions issued by the relevant local authorities. In the event of an emergency, please contact the UAE mission on +1 646-630-2575,” said the consulate.

People have been angrily protesting the death of an African-American man in police custody and called for justice for George Floyd, who died on May 25 while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

The fiery riots in Minneapolis have since spread to the cities of New York, Washington, Houston, Atlanta, Detroit, Las Vegas, Miami, San Jose and Memphis.

Earlier, the UAE Consulate in LA had also advised citizens to take avoid the ongoing protests and to call the UAE mission on +1 323-363-1736 in the event of an emergency.

Last Saturday, US media outlets reported a pickup truck that drove through a crowd in Florida's capital, sending some running and screaming as protests across the state erupted in violence, especially in Miami where police cruisers were burned and authorities threw tear gas.

Video shows Tallahassee protesters walking around the truck as it stopped at a traffic light, while some appeared to speak to the driver. In one video, a bottle was apparently smashed against the widow and the truck then suddenly accelerated, knocking several people to the side, but no serious injuries were reported.