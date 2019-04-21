Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned a terrorist attack on the Communications Ministry in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, which killed a number of people and injured others.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said that the UAE strongly condemns this criminal act that threatens the security and stability of Afghanistan and flies in the face of all religious and humanitarian values and principles.

The statement re-affirms the UAE’s categorical rejection of all forms of extremism, calling upon the international community to close ranks and uproot the scourge of terrorism in order to ensure international peace and security.