Dubai: The Supreme National Committee for the Year of Tolerance has been set up to highlight the role played by the UAE in becoming a global capital for tolerance and cultural coexistence.
His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued directives to establish the committee under the chairmanship of Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The move is in line with the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan who proclaimed 2019 as the Year of Tolerance.
“We are working to make the UAE a key global reference for the culture of tolerance, its policies, laws and practices,” Shaikh Mohammad said.
“Tolerance does boost our strength and resilience and establishes a more humanitarian global and Emirati society. The committee will be tasked with promoting the values of tolerance in the society and spread the UAE tolerance model globally.”
He urged the members of the committee to work on developing a comprehensive framework for the Year of Tolerance by drawing up and implementing a general strategy that will help meet the year’s objectives.
Shaikh Mohammad also called on them to announce the committee’s main plans and initiatives, tasking the committee with following up on local, regional and international strategic initiatives.
The Vice-President also instructed the committee to develop an action plan in partnership with all segments of the community, while working to implement innovative initiatives that will positively affect the country in the coming period.
Shaikh Mohammad highlighted the importance of introducing the UAE model of tolerance and establishing policies and legislation that institutionalise tolerance and civilisational coexistence.
He also issued directives to set up local committees in coordination with competent local authorities in various emirates and to define their competence within the framework of uniting federal and local efforts to support the general objectives of the Year of Tolerance
The Supreme National Committee for the Year of Tolerance has been tasked with drawing up and implementing a strategy to meet the year’s objectives in partnership with all segments of the community:
Tolerance in community
- Activate the role of community centres in promoting values of tolerance.
- Celebrate cultural diversity in the country.
- Launch awareness programmes on the values and principles of tolerance for families and society as a whole.
Tolerance in education
- Develop educational programmes on the values of tolerance in schools and universities.
- Activate student clubs in universities to celebrate cultural diversity.
Tolerance in the workplace
- Provide educational programmes in government and private institutions.
- Develop and implement awareness programmes on equal opportunities in employment and service delivery.
Tolerance and culture
- Stage events and activities to celebrate communities residing in the country.
- Disseminate initiatives that contribute to introducing cultures and enhancing their ties.
- Organise a series of popular events in the fields of arts, culture and music.
UAE Model of Tolerance
- Organise conferences and platforms for dialogue on tolerance.
- Enriching the scientific and cultural content on tolerance in order to highlight the UAE as a global capital of tolerance.
Tolerance in legislation
Develop policies, legislations and executive regulations that guarantee the sustainability of the values of tolerance and openness to cultures and civilisations, including the Law on multiculturalism.
Tolerance in the media
- Consolidate the values of tolerance and highlight the tolerance model through a series of media policies, television and radio programmes.
- Launch media and awareness campaigns about tolerance on social networking sites.