We live in a land that from its very founding has cherished the virtues of tolerance, of equality, of treating each and every human being with dignity and compassion, valuing each as equal members of our great nation. Those are values that were lived and fulfilled by Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and those are the values we will take forward in 2019 and the Year of Tolerance. The Year of Tolerance was proclaimed by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday, and it is a declaration that has been endorsed by our leadership and government.