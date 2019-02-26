Dubai: The UAE on Tuesday approved and allocated Dh11 billion to develop road and infrastructure in the northern emirates.
The road and infrastructure projects were endorsed by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as he continues on his tour of the northern emirates.
Shaikh Mohammad also approved the development of Al Ittihad Road, the oldest arterial thoroughfare linking the UAE’s emirates, at a total cost of Dh1 billion.
The Vice-President’s tour covered Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, where he was accompanied by Lt General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future; and Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammad Bel Haif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Shaikh Zayed Housing Programme.
Shaikh Mohammad stressed the importance of continuing to develop infrastructure across all parts of the country.
“The upgrade of infrastructure does improve the sustainable development. There are no areas excluded from development,” said Shaikh Mohammad.
During the tour, Shaikh Mohammad was briefed about infrastructure projects overseen by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development, including the Al Montazi Residential Complex in Ajman and the Martyrs City in Umm Al Quwain, where he stressed the importance of adhering to the implementation plan.
“All road projects in the UAE are aimed at building a country that provides the highest quality of services to our citizens,” he further said, adding, “linking the country’s areas through federal roads will further strengthen the Union’s march and bring the nation closer together.
“The UAE’s transportation system accounts for the lion’s share of infrastructure projects and reflects our vision of achieving sustainable development.”
He concluded by saying: “Our field tours are ongoing. Our development projects will not stop. The UAE will remain economically, socially and developmentally viable”.