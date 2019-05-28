Dubai: The UAE Water Aid Foundation, Suqia, has revealed that its Ramadan initiatives have seen some 8.3 million cups of water distributed throughout the UAE.

The results were discussed during its third meeting for 2019, where the Suqia Board of Trustees reviewed the foundation’s achievements in the first four months of 2019, as well as the second Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award and its new categories announced last April.

Suqia’s Ramadan initiatives include its international campaign in cooperation with the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment and the UAE Embassy in Chad to distribute water. There are 12 Ramadan campaigns underway in Chad, Uganda, Egypt, Brazil, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, Benin, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Tajikistan, and the Philippines. Locally, Suqia provided 14 charities with some 8.3 million water cups to be distributed to those fasting throughout Ramadan.

Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia, said, “At Suqia, we continue to implement projects and initiatives to enhance the UAE’s global position as a beacon of humanity and a haven for charity and humanitarianism, extending its helping hands to the needy around the world without discrimination of religion, colour, race, or culture. This will be done by finding permanent and sustainable solutions to water scarcity around the world and researching solutions to purify and desalinate water using solar power to help millions of people around the world who are drinking contaminated water.”