No longer will you have to present physical copies of documents to government organisations; they will instead have it all online, connected to your online identification transferred through your smartphone and stored on a cloud. You won’t even have to be in the country, or visit government offices in person, speeding up previously time consuming processes. Dubai intends to be the first city in the world to go completely paperless, the concept was first thought up by British-American information scientist Frederick Wilfried Lancaster in 1978.