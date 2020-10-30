Dubai: Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and daughter of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, revealed on her Instagram account that she gave birth to a girl, who was named Sheikha.
Sheikha Latifa said: “We were blessed today with a baby girl, Sheikha Bint Faisal Al Qasimi.” She expressed her profound happiness as the new baby was born in conjunction with the Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday.
Since she made the announcement yesterday, Sheikha Latifa’s post got hundreds of thousands of views where hundreds of followers congratulated her on the newborn.
Earlier in 2016, Sheikha Latifa married Sheikh Faisal Saud Khalid Al Qasimi. They had their first baby boy in 2018.