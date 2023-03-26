Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, under the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, has announced a new batch of beneficiaries for the housing support programme.
The programme has approved 432 housing support requests worth Dh298.7 million to citizens, covering a range of options including new construction, completion and purchase of readymade houses, maintenance and additions to existing houses.
The decision is in implementation of the order of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who had previously directed the completion of all applications for housing grants for previous years within the program, at a total cost of Dh 2.3 billion.
Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the new batch of beneficiaries was approved during Ramadan and is a part of the ongoing efforts to enhance family stability and happiness and raise the standard of living for citizens.
He emphasised that government housing is a priority for the UAE leadership, and the programme reflects the government’s commitment to meeting the aspirations and needs of citizens, providing them with decent livelihoods and contributing to building a cohesive society.