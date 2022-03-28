Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is welcoming and calling on participants in the World Government Summit 2022 to support global development efforts.
“We share our development experiment with the world, and our country will always support all initiatives that benefit all. We aim through the summit to provide an annual platform to strengthen constructive cooperation between governments,” the Vice-President said.
He highlighted the importance of predicting the future and generating new ideas to deal with global changes
“As more we know what the future holds for us, the more we succeed in developing more advanced development systems. If governments succeed in their work we will see more advanced, prosperous and successful societies,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
He highlighted that the current circumstances require new ideas that reinforce governments’ work to be more agile and interlinked in a manner that copes with global changes.