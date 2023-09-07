Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice- President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his pride in seeing Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of Artificial Intelligence, listed among Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people in AI 2023.
Sheikh Mohammed said he takes pride in every Emirati who contributes to raising the country’s profile globally, highlighting that the Emirati youth are the nation’s most valuable asset.
“Omar Sultan Al Olama, the world’s first Minister of Artificial Intelligence’, has been recognised on TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the field of artificial intelligence. I am proud of every Emirati who contributes to raising the country’s profile globally with their excellence and diligent work,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on his official “X” account.
“Our youth are the nation’s most valuable assets, with whom we compete globally,” he added.