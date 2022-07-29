Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has sent a cable to Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah congratulating him on being appointed the Prime Minister of Kuwait.
Earlier last week, Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah issued an Emiri decree appointing Sheikh Ahmad as the new Prime Minister.
Sheikh Ahmad, the son of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, was asked to form the new government.
The appointment comes three months after former Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Hamad Al Sabah submitted his resignation, in the fourth such case in the past two years.