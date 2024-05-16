20240318 sheikh mohamed
Sheikh Mohammed is accompanied to the summit by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, other sheikhs and senior officials. Image Credit: X/@HHShkMohd

Manama: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, arrived in Manama on Thursday, leading the UAE delegation for the 33rd Arab League Summit, which is taking place in Bahrain on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed is accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, other sheikhs and senior officials.

Sheikh Mohammed and his entourage were received upon arrival by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

