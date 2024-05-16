Manama: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, arrived in Manama on Thursday, leading the UAE delegation for the 33rd Arab League Summit, which is taking place in Bahrain on Thursday.
Sheikh Mohammed is accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, other sheikhs and senior officials.
Sheikh Mohammed and his entourage were received upon arrival by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister.