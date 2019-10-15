Russian President Vladimir Putin walks with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike Image Credit: REUTERS

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Tuesday hailed the visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and said it would have a great impact and present a quantum leap in the strategic partnership between both nations.

“Dear brother and friend, I would like to welcome you and your honourable accompanying delegation and I hope your visit will have a great impact and present a quantum leap in our strategic partnership. I look forward to our future meetings,” His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces told a joint meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin held at Qasr Al Watan on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed welcome President Putin “as an honoured guest to the UAE”.

“This historic visit reflects the strength of UAE-Russia relations, which we will continue to jointly promote at all levels for the mutual benefit of our nations,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Russian President discussed enhancing bilateral ties and strategic cooperation as well as the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Speaking of the strong, strategic and brotherly relationship between the UAE and Russia, Sheikh Mohamed particularly thanked Russia for its part in the UAE’s successful space mission, in which the first Emirati astronaut was sent to the International Space Station aboard a Soyuz rocket.

“I hope this visit will have a deep effect to enhance the strategic relationship between our countries... and lead to further opportunities for each country,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

Sheikh Mohamed described Moscow as a second home and said the relations between the two countries were historic and the fruitful results have become obvious because of the current co-operation in all fields, which is proven by economic data.

“I am very pleased to see my brother and friend after more than a year since our last meeting in Moscow… Moscow is my second home and I would like to thank you again for your warm welcome during my visit,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

He said the UAE highly prioritises its brotherly and strategic relations with Russia and called for them to be further strengthened.

Sheikh Mohamed also extended thanks to Russia for hosting the Aqdar World Summit last month and for its support for the UAE space mission that sent the first Emirati astronaut, Hazzaa Al Mansoori, to the International Space Station.

He said that support helped fulfil the ambition of UAE Founding Father Sheikh Zayed.

In his speech, President Putin thanked Sheikh Mohamed for inviting him to the UAE, saying he was pleased to visit the emirates.

“During my short trip from the airport I was able to see the high level of development of this good country.”

The Russian President said the relationship between the UAE and Russia had grown positively, particularly after the signing of the declaration of a strategic partnership in Moscow last year.

Putin praised the strong level of communication between both countries and said the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and Ministers of Defence from the UAE and Russia were in constant contact.

The Russian President also congratulated the UAE on sending the first Emirati astronaut to the ISS and said Russia would continue to support the country’s space ambitions.

“We have made a quantum leap in our cooperation in space exploration and once again I would like to congratulate you on the successful launch of the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station,” Putin said.

The Russian President said this achievement is made possible by our friendship and by your sincere personal efforts.

Putin vowed “to continue to support the UAE in the fields of space, including contributing and assisting in the launch of satellites.”