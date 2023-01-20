Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 2023 as the Year of Sustainability in the UAE.
On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohamed said: “2023 is the Year of Sustainability in the UAE. Effective climate action requires a shared vision and collective will.”
“As host of COP28, we are committed to fulfilling our role as a global convener and will continue to support action and innovation in the field of sustainability,”, Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
COP28 will take place in the UAE from November 30 to December 12, 2023 at Expo City Dubai, and will be an important global event coinciding with the UAE National Day.
The event will welcome high-level participation, including over 140 heads of state and government leaders, over 80,000 delegates and more than 5,000 media professionals.