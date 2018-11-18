The exhibition featured many public auctions, most notably the auction organised by the Emirates Philatelic Association on the second day of the exhibition, which was attended by 55 participants from the GCC countries and included 120 stamps and currencies, among other items. The auction also included a full set of the first regular UAE stamp from 1973, a rare Umm Al Quwain stamp, and currency collections. The total value of the auction’s sales exceeded Dh100,000 and about 70 per cent of the auction’s items were sold.