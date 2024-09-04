The city will be built on a site selected by His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has approved the designs.

It will feature four sports complexes catering to both team and individual sports.

This announcement was made by Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, member of the Executive Council and Head of The Sharjah Department of Public Works (SDPW), during a phone interview on the “Direct Line” programme, broadcast on Sharjah Radio and Television yesterday.

Al Suwaidi explained that the Ruler of Sharjah personally sketched the design for the city, which includes a central square intersected by four main roads leading to the city. These roads are: the road from Al Madam, the road to Al Badayer, the road leading to Mahafiz and Al Bataeh, and the road from Sharjah Sports City. At the centre of this main square will be the “Sports City Stadium.”

Al Suwaidi noted that the stadium is the “first nucleus” and phase one of the Sports City project. It has been designed as an architectural icon, embodying the concept of a bird soaring over sand dunes.

The structure consists of two parts: Platform and grandstand, which resemble the undulating sand dunes of the surrounding area, and a large cover in the shape of a bird with outstretched wings. The colour of this cover changes with the time of day – silver in the morning when sunlight reflects off it, and a golden-red hue at night.

The design is environmentally friendly, harmonising with the natural characteristics of the site and reflecting the attributes of an athlete, akin to the falcon’s keen eyesight, speed, and strength.

The stadium has been designed to meet all the requirements for hosting local, regional, and global events and tournaments.